Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

SBA Minnesota kicks off nominations for 2024 National awards

Anyone is welcome to recognize a small business with exceptional innovation, growth, community...
Anyone is welcome to recognize a small business with exceptional innovation, growth, community engagement and/or resilience, and put them in the spotlight by submitting a nomination.
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Minnesota District Office launched the “call for nominations” for the 2024 National and District Small Business Week Awards, which includes the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award. Anyone is welcome to recognize a small business with exceptional innovation, growth, community engagement and/or resilience, and put them in the spotlight by submitting a nomination.

“Small businesses and business champions honored during SBA’s Small Business Week go above and beyond to give back to their communities,” shared SBA Minnesota District Director, Brian McDonald. “We’re excited to take this time to celebrate the efforts of a few of Minnesota’s best and brightest.”

Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination. The Minnesota District Nomination Guidelines and district awards categories can also be found on SBA’s dedicated website at https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/district-office-awards.

The SBA Awards given in celebration of National and District Small Business Week will include the following:

Minnesota District Small Business Week Categories:

  • Small Business Person of the Year (National and District)
  • Small Business Exporter (National and District)
  • Encore Entrepreneur
  • Family-Owned Small Business
  • Minority-Owned Small Business
  • Minority Small Business Champion
  • Veteran-Owned Small Business
  • Veteran Small Business Champion
  • Women in Business Champion
  • Women-Owned Small Business
  • Young Entrepreneur

The Minnesota District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission ONLY to the District’s BOX account no later than 4 p.m. ET on December 7, 2023.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Minnesota State University, Mankato students as well as the general public will have the...
MSU to hold voter registration Sept. 14
Nearly 300 South Central College students were getting a boost from a local non-profit today as...
$360K in scholarships awarded at SCC
A St. Peter man, Max Leo Miller, 22, has been convicted of third-degree murder following the...
St. Peter man convicted of 3rd-degree murder in Blue Earth County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents in the City of Jackson to check their...
Authorities in Jackson seek missing 84-year-old woman