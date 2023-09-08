SBA Minnesota kicks off nominations for 2024 National awards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Minnesota District Office launched the “call for nominations” for the 2024 National and District Small Business Week Awards, which includes the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award. Anyone is welcome to recognize a small business with exceptional innovation, growth, community engagement and/or resilience, and put them in the spotlight by submitting a nomination.

“Small businesses and business champions honored during SBA’s Small Business Week go above and beyond to give back to their communities,” shared SBA Minnesota District Director, Brian McDonald. “We’re excited to take this time to celebrate the efforts of a few of Minnesota’s best and brightest.”

Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination. The Minnesota District Nomination Guidelines and district awards categories can also be found on SBA’s dedicated website at https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/district-office-awards.

The SBA Awards given in celebration of National and District Small Business Week will include the following:

Minnesota District Small Business Week Categories:

Small Business Person of the Year (National and District)

Small Business Exporter (National and District)

Encore Entrepreneur

Family-Owned Small Business

Minority-Owned Small Business

Minority Small Business Champion

Veteran-Owned Small Business

Veteran Small Business Champion

Women in Business Champion

Women-Owned Small Business

Young Entrepreneur

The Minnesota District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission ONLY to the District’s BOX account no later than 4 p.m. ET on December 7, 2023.

