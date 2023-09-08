SCC celebrates $360,000 in scholarships to students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 280 students at south central college are getting scholarships to support their education. The funds were donated by businesses and individual donors in the community.

Students say the program is about more than just money.

“It shows that like all my hard work that I’ve done in high school and in college is actually paying off and I am getting something for my education, for all the work I have done. So yeah, it just shows that, you know, putting the extra effort in does pay off in the end,” said Brianna Tauer.

The students had three months to apply for the scholarship. They’ll be able to use their awarded funds for anything school related like tuition and books.

“I think it’s a huge open door. Again going through nursing school. there is a lot of schooling that. It’s possible, so this is a huge opportunity to be able to get that head start on my on the financial part of nursing school,” said Stella Haroldson.

The mission of the scholarship is to make education affordable so students achieve their goals.

“To be at South Central College and see the generosity of southern Minnesota has been absolutely huge to me. We know that these students will be successful, that they’ll contribute as citizens of southern Minnesota, and we’re excited that our community stands so firmly behind. South Central College,” said Annette Parker.

