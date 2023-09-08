Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

SCC students receiving $250,000 in scholarships

The SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation plans to award $250,000 in scholarships to 284 students on Friday.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just under 300 South Central College (SCC) students are getting a boost from a local non-profit

The SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation plans to award $250,000 in scholarships to 284 students on Friday.

The scholarships will be handed out at the John A. Votca Conference Center during the college’s annual awards ceremony.

The event will be from noon to 2 p.m.

According to The SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation, the scholarships are thanks in part to local businesses and individuals who generously provide funding for the scholarships each year.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

A warrant is out for the arrest of Archie Demound Randle, 45, who, according to officials, cut...
Level 3 Predatory Offender sought by Minnesota Corrections officials
According to officials, Archie Demound Randle, 45, cut his GPS monitoring bracelet on Aug. 25...
Level 3 Predatory Offender sought by Minnesota Corrections officials
Pleasant conditions will stick around through the extended forecast with minimal rain chances...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-8-2023
The SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation plans to award $250,000 in scholarships to 284 students...
SCC students receiving $250,000 in scholarships