SCC students receiving $250,000 in scholarships

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just under 300 South Central College (SCC) students are getting a boost from a local non-profit

The SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation plans to award $250,000 in scholarships to 284 students on Friday.

The scholarships will be handed out at the John A. Votca Conference Center during the college’s annual awards ceremony.

The event will be from noon to 2 p.m.

According to The SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation, the scholarships are thanks in part to local businesses and individuals who generously provide funding for the scholarships each year.

