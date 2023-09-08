Your Photos
Sixth annual Walk for Recovery

To help raise awareness around substance use disorder the Annual Walk for Recovery took place earlier today.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September is national Recovery Month.

To help raise awareness around substance use disorder the Annual Walk for Recovery took place earlier today.

Sofia Martinez takes us to the North Mankato Spring Lake Park where we get to hear from organizers, visitors, and people who are in the recovery journey “The walk is just basically for everyone to sign with their sober date on it, and as we as we work as a community, we’re building this wall together through our journey,” said April Sullivan.

“The idea behind that is really to help raise awareness around substance use disorder. Really, the courage that it takes for individuals who are entering into recovery and also really to highlight the services. And supports that are needed around substance use disorders. So today we are having our 6th annual Walk for recovery,” said Brandy Brink.

“Life is precious. People, relationships, connection is opposite of addiction, I believe, and it’s just nice to atmosphere out here and meet people and enjoy the beautiful day,” said Jaime Otterdahl.

“Together, at home as well as in the community. So it’s a good way for us to bond and get. To know each other better and learn how to be in the recovery community,” said Amanda Ochs.

“Definitely about being in the recovery community and working with other people in recovery definitely is very rewarding and a lot of fun. When I was falling down then she picked me up and vice versa. So definitely. Definitely helps,” said Amanda Ochs.

“I feel like there’s a lot of collaboration down in this area. It’s a really good recovery community. So I think the more we are together, the more people are going to,” said April Sullivan.

“Decide and the great news about all of the vendors that are here today is that if one person is not a good fit for you, maybe the next person is and that the turn out and the amount of people and like the buzz that is just happening here is great. Amazing. Yeah,” said Amy Stephan.

“Just saying yes to that tiniest whisper of hope that there could be someone here today. Say that the best thing that happens to them is they like, get some good food or they g et a free T-shirt or someone is kind to them. And that’s my hope for the event that someone walks away from here feeling loved,” said Shelly Stangl.

“Community is really excellent, and you know for any families that are still struggling with drugs and alcohol, I I suggest to get the treatment and and be part of these outings. Because there’s a lot of life to live after all the disease of. Pain and suffering that drugs have done to some people’s lives,” said Hunter Bach.

“We got to be moving and I think not looking back and just keep moving forward, don’t look at what the past has been for you and just keep going. All right,” said Bach.

