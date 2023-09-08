Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Square, a small business banking platform, reports disruptions with several services

A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Square, a small business banking platform, is investigating a disruption in banking services that caused headaches for customers Thursday.

The financial services platform, developed by Block Inc., reported issues with services early Thursday morning.

According to the platform’s website, engineers reported disruptions impacting Square Time Cards, Square Stands and Readers, Data Centers, and several other Square services.

Square also responded to customers’ concerns on X, saying, “We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix. We’ll keep you updated at http://issquareup.com as we learn more.”

Some businesses and customers of Square responded to the post, saying they could not complete transactions and reported the outage has impacted them for hours.

Late Thursday night, the platform posted that engineers are “continuing to work to identify the root cause of this ongoing disruption.”

“We realize that this disruption is impacting many businesses at the moment,” the platform also said. “We’ve got the right people on this and we’re fully committed to resolving the problem as soon as we can.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

FILE - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker testifies on...
Biden nominates a former Obama official to run the Federal Aviation Administration
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea says it has launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter US naval power
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China
Chip-maker Paqui is removing the "One Chip Challenge" from stores.
Company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves as Massachusetts investigates teen’s death