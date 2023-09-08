Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter man convicted of 3rd-degree murder in Blue Earth County

Charges stem from the 2021 overdose death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato.
A St. Peter man, Max Leo Miller, 22, has been convicted of third-degree murder following the...
A St. Peter man, Max Leo Miller, 22, has been convicted of third-degree murder following the overdose death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato.(Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter man has been convicted of third-degree murder in Blue Earth County following the 2021 overdose death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato.

Max Leo Miller, 22, was arrested and charged in April 2021 after allegedly selling Gustavson drugs which caused his death in February 2021.

Authorities were called to Gustavson’s Mankato home after a family member found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled that Gustavson’s cause of death was mixed drug toxicity, including fentanyl and morphine.

According to a criminal complaint, a substance found in a baggie at Gustavson’s residence tested positive for fentanyl, morphine and another substance used in the manufacturing of fentanyl.

Following a search of Gustavson’s communications, authorities believe the drugs were purchased from Miller.

Thursday, he was found guilty of that charge by a jury in Blue Earth County.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 7th.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly labeled the drugs which ultimately contained the lethal dose of fentanyl as Xanax. A criminal complaint shows Xanax was found at Gustavson’s residence but was not believed to be counterfeit and did not contain any traces of fentanyl or other foreign substances.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Minnesota State University, Mankato students as well as the general public will have the...
MSU to hold voter registration Sept. 14
Nearly 300 South Central College students were getting a boost from a local non-profit today as...
$360K in scholarships awarded at SCC
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents in the City of Jackson to check their...
Authorities in Jackson seek missing 84-year-old woman
36-year-old Jerrell Bryan Skelton of Faribault was awaiting transport to the Rice County Jail...
Man who died in custody identified as Jerrell Bryan Skelton, 36