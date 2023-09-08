St. Peter man convicted of 3rd-degree murder in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter man has been convicted of third-degree murder in Blue Earth County following the 2021 overdose death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato.

Max Leo Miller, 22, was arrested and charged in April 2021 after allegedly selling Gustavson drugs which caused his death in February 2021.

Authorities were called to Gustavson’s Mankato home after a family member found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled that Gustavson’s cause of death was mixed drug toxicity, including fentanyl and morphine.

According to a criminal complaint, a substance found in a baggie at Gustavson’s residence tested positive for fentanyl, morphine and another substance used in the manufacturing of fentanyl.

Following a search of Gustavson’s communications, authorities believe the drugs were purchased from Miller.

Thursday, he was found guilty of that charge by a jury in Blue Earth County.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 7th.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly labeled the drugs which ultimately contained the lethal dose of fentanyl as Xanax. A criminal complaint shows Xanax was found at Gustavson’s residence but was not believed to be counterfeit and did not contain any traces of fentanyl or other foreign substances.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.