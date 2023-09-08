Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Supporting the recovery community

We sit down with Brandy Brink from WeCovery.
We sit down with Brandy Brink from WeCovery.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The founder of a local nonprofit is here with an update on local efforts to support the recovery community. We sit down with Brandy Brink from WeCovery. Their annual Walk for Recovery started today and goes until 7 p.m.

WeCovery is located at 314 Chestnut St, Mankato. You can visit their website for more information or to donate.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

The Mankato Family YMCA has some options for you.
Mankato YMCA’s non-school day camps
We found a spot in St. Peter that caters to all things cigars.
All things cigars in St. Peter
We found a spot in St. Peter that caters to all things cigars.
All things cigars in St. Peter
We sit down with Brandy Brink from WeCovery.
Supporting the recovery community