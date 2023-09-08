Supporting the recovery community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The founder of a local nonprofit is here with an update on local efforts to support the recovery community. We sit down with Brandy Brink from WeCovery. Their annual Walk for Recovery started today and goes until 7 p.m.

WeCovery is located at 314 Chestnut St, Mankato. You can visit their website for more information or to donate.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.