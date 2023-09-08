Your Photos
Toddler dies after being shot in the head by another child, sheriff says

A young Kentucky boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff, Jeremy Tombs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A young boy in Kentucky is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at an area home.

“You know, we answer many calls every day, but these here are ones that really hurt,” Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte said.

According to the sheriff, the victim was 2-year-old Milo Brooks.

The boy was shot in the head by a 3-year-old child who had gained access to a handgun, Elliotte said.

Authorities added that they believe the two children were related.

“It’s our belief right now that the gun was on top of a refrigerator and the child crawled on a stool and a cabinet to retrieve the firearm,” Elliotte said.

First responders rushed Milo to a nearby hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Elliotte said he’s seen this tragedy unfold too often, but there are ways to prevent it.

“If you’ve got a gun locker, put them in it. If you can’t, then lock them in a bedroom or a closet,” Elliotte said. “If you think that your child might be able to get to them, at least unload them.”

Authorities didn’t immediately say if the parents or guardians of the children will face any charges but what detectives find will be brought to Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

