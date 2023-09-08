Your Photos
U.S. Secretary of Education stops in Minnesota as part of multi-state bus tour

In Rosemount, MN
(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (GRAY) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stopped in Minnesota as part of his multi-state “Back to School Bus Tour: Raise the Bar.”

The tour is meant to highlight and hear from different educators and students about the realities of education in the country.

Friday, Cardona visited Minnesota, highlighting three schools. He started his day at John Marshall High School in Rochester, then headed to the Twin Cities Metro to visit Dakota County Technical College (DCTC) and Txuj Language and Culture Lower Campus.

Cardona’s visit to DCTC primarily focused on Career and Technical Education (CTE)

“I’m gonna tell you right now that my experience at a technical high school without question, it’s part of the reason why I’m sitting here,” said Cardona.

The Secretary first held a roundtable discussion with local lawmakers and students. He asked students about the reasons they got into the trades and encouraged them to continue on their career paths.

“Shame on us if we’re not preparing the next generation of students to be in those careers, to lead in those spaces,” he said.

He promised to champion further investment into CTE, lauding its importance.

“We learned with the pandemic [and] the supply chain issues that we have solutions. We’re gonna make things here in America and we’re going to rely on pathway models to be the rule, not the exception,” said Cardona.

Cardona’s sentiment was echoed by U.S. Representative Angie Craig (D - MN02).

“I believe very strongly that a person’s work experience and their life skills should count in our workforce today,” Craig said.

“Part of this bus tour thing is to lift up the people doing it right. You don’t need people in DC telling you what to do. Pay attention to what you’re doing here,” said Cardona.

Cardona’s Bus tour has also made stops in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

