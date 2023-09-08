Your Photos
Weekend rain chances

By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We are kicking off the weekend with pleasant conditions, which are expected to last for the coming days.

Saturday, temperatures will warm up just a tad from Friday but the main change is the increased rain chances. Scattered showers may move in starting Saturday morning, lasting throughout most of the day. We are not anticipating widespread strong thunderstorms, but some rumbles here and there are possible. Thunderstorm and/or heavy rain chances do increase slightly for our Iowa counties compared to Minnesota. Rain continues to be scattered through the overnight and possibly into Sunday morning before clearing out Sunday afternoon.

After that, the week is expected to be mostly dry and pleasant. We will get a taste of fall as temperatures drop into the 60s, and we could see some overnight temperatures in the 40s. Don’t bust out all the sweaters and boots yet though, as temperatures will rise back to normal in the upper 70s by next weekend.

