The Hawkeyes hold on, Iowa beats Iowa State 20-13 in Cy-Hawk showdown

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) holds the Cy-Hawk Trophy as he celebrates with teammates...
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) holds the Cy-Hawk Trophy as he celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 20-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cyclones scored their first touchdown with time winding down in the fourth quarter, another long drive would have put overtime on the table, but Iowa stopped their rivals when they needed to.

The Cy-Hawk game is typically close, typically loud, and typically showcases the best defenses in the country. It did all three.

After a Drew Stevens field goal, Jaziun Patterson pushed into the Cyclone end zone for a touchdown.

A Sebastian Castro interception returned for a touchdown put Iowa up 17-0, but the Cyclones didn’t go away.

Two Chase Contreraz field goals put ISU in striking distance, and allowed Rocco Becht to lead an 80-yard fourth quarter drive, culminating in a Jayden Higgins touchdown catch.

But it wasn’t enough. ISU got the ball back with under 90 seconds to play, but the Hawkeye defense held their ground, stopping a Cyclone rush on fourth and one.

As Cade McNamara took a knee, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz earned his 200th victory as a college head coach.

