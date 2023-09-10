Your Photos
Minnesota Governor orders flags at half-staff to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

(Mohamed Ibrahim | Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In a solemn gesture of remembrance, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has issued an order to lower all United States and Minnesota flags to half-staff at state buildings across the state.

This move comes as the nation observes the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

The proclamation, in accordance with President Joe Biden’s directive, calls for the flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday, September 11, 2023.

“September 11 is a solemn day of remembrance across the state of Minnesota,” Governor Walz said.” On the 22nd anniversary, we lower our flags in honor of the Americans who were lost, who were injured, and who saved lives on that tragic day. We recognize the incredible heroism of our nation’s first responders, and we reflect on the unwavering spirit of the American people.”

Governor Walz also extended an invitation to all Minnesotans to join in observing the National Moment of Silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time on the anniversary. It is a time to collectively pay tribute to the victims and heroes of September 11th, 2001, a day that forever changed the course of American history.

