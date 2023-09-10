Your Photos
WATCH: Donkey with face full of thorns gets help from kayaker

The thorns were likely spines from the thousands of saguaros that surround the lake. (KPNX, TRAVIS WARD, CNN)
By KPNX Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPNX) - A kayaker in Arizona says he helped remove about 40 thorns from a wild donkey in pain, an encounter that will stick with him forever.

Travis Ward has been kayaking for about a year now. Living near Lake Pleasant, he goes out often. He loves being able to glide along the water and see the beautiful desert scenery.

Wild donkeys are a common sight around the lake, and last week, when Ward got out of his truck and set his kayak by the water, one approached him. He had seen plenty of donkeys before but never one so close. That’s when he realized something was wrong.

“He got closer, and I saw that there were thorns in his nose and his ear, as well,” Ward said. “I could just tell he was in pain.”

Ward believes the donkey was asking for help with the thorns, which were likely spines from the thousands of saguaros that surround the lake.

“I realized he was in trouble, so I was like, ‘Maybe he wants me to take them out,’” Ward said.

He slowly moved toward the donkey and started plucking the thorns out one by one. There were about 40 in total.

“He was being very still, very calm, and he just let me get all of them out,” Ward said.

Ward says the donkey thanked him in its own way.

“He does the donkey noise for about a minute, and then, he takes off,” he said.

It’s an encounter Ward will never forget. He spent about 10 minutes on the beach, taking it all in, before getting in his kayak and going into the water.

“I felt really good after,” Ward said. “It’s always nice to help – whether it’s a person or an animal.”

Copyright 2023 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

