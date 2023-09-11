Beef Barn hosts Fall Festival

KILKENNY, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall is in the air, and the Beef Barn near Kilkenny celebrated the season Sunday by inviting people into their pasture for a fall festival.

The farm partnered with other local farmers such as Waseca’s Pizza Farm and Steele Lake Farms to bring a day of live music and relaxation to the cool fall day.

The farm’s owners, Chelsea and Joel Hansen, say that the day provides an opportunity to connect with other farmers and community members in both their small rural community and greater Minnesota.

“We’re pulling in new people all the time so we’re always meeting new people, which is a really fun part of doing this,” said Beef Barn owner Chelsea Hanson. “We definitely see familiar faces, so our community around here, but we have people coming down from the Twin Cities as well so it’s just really fun as we’re meeting everyone to see where they’re coming from, and it’s just crazy sometimes to us.”

This is just the second year of the autumn activity, and the farm says that the event has grown significantly in just the past year.

The festival also gives visitors the opportunity to walk by and see the farm’s cattle pastures and see cows roaming the grass.

The farm says that the ability to see and learn where their food comes from is an important learning opportunity for visiting customers and kids.

“We love to have conversations with people who buy our beef and that’s one reason why we really like to do this,” said Hanson. “Because people like to know where their beef is coming from and how it’s raised, and we love to share that story.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.