Cooler temperatures this week

We’re kicking off this week with just a taste of fall as temperatures inch into the 40s overnight.

Tomorrow and Wednesday are expected to be a bit cooler than conditions today. Highs will be in the upper 60s. We’re watching scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this evening, but we are not expecting widespread strong storms. We also aren’t expecting super measurable rain totals, with the exception of some areas that happen to have strong downpours overhead.

Scattered pop-up type showers are possible again tomorrow starting in the late morning and lasting until around dinnertime. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but we are not expecting strong or severe weather. The rest of the week looks dry until we reach Friday.

Friday is our next chance of seeing measurable rainfall. A smaller system will bring in the chance of some thunderstorms, but as of now we do not have exact details on timing or locations.

If you’re not excited for fall temperatures, the good news is we will be warming up again at the end of this week and even at the start of next week too. Temperatures are expected to be above average, possibly in the lower 80s.

