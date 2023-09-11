Drought conditions worsen as dry weather continues

With a lack of rain over the past couple of weeks mixed with little to no rain in the extended forecast, drought conditions not only persist, but continue to worsen.

Temperatures will remain rather pleasant through the extended forecast with highs ranging from the upper-60s through the start of this week into the mid to upper-70s by next week. Skies will primarily be mostly sunny with the occasional partly cloudy to mostly cloudy days through the middle to end of this week. Despite some cloud coverage, rain chances remain low.

We are looking at a minor rain chance this week moving in late Thursday night, which may continue on and off into Friday morning. Unfortunately, it is not looking like a lot of rain as far as accumulation goes, and it is really our only rain chance this week and through the extended forecast into next week.

With the lack of rain already, drought conditions across southern Minnesota range from abnormally dry to exceptionally dry near the Albert Lea area. Exceptionally dry conditions are the worst it can get per the drought monitor. In order to see improvements in these conditions across the area, and even in northern Iowa, we would need to see several days of on and off accumulating showers.

As we continue to stay under dry conditions through the extended forecast, drought conditions are expected to continue to worsen heading into and throughout next week.

