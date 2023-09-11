Your Photos
Good Counsel Learning Center to hold Open House

By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good Counsel Learning Center plans to hold an Open House at its new site, 302 Warren Street, Sept. 23 from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. The Open House will be hosted by the St. John’s Episcopal Church community.

Guests at the Open House are able to tour the new facility, learn about tutoring services, meet the caring team, enjoy refreshments, and take home a free book for each child.

Continuing a tradition of 56 years, the Learning Center tutors students K – 12 in reading and math, as well as adults in writing, English as a Second Language, and citizenship. Registration for fall semester is now open on their website (www.gclearningcenter.org).

