Gov. Walz, Lieutenant Gov. Flanagan to make economic trip to Japan

FILE - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are hoping to boost Minnesota's economic partnership with the country of Japan.(Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz is hoping to boost the state’s economic partnership with the country of Japan.

Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are leading Minnesota’s delegation in Tokyo this week.

According to the Governor’s office, the pair will attend the 53rd Midwest U.S. Japan Association Conference tomorrow.

After the conference, they will then meet with business leaders and Japanese firms that have operations in Minnesota.

Joining the Governor and Lieutenant Governor on the trip will be representatives from the Minnesota Trade Office and Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Minnesota is home to over 50 Japanese-based companies covering several industry sectors.

