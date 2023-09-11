Highway 19 from Henderson to Highway 169 to close Sept. 25

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A detour on Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 will start Monday, Sept. 25 for erosion repairs. The repairs are taking place because of the damage that occurred during spring flooding, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Minnesota River Valley flooding has created many travel challenges and extra maintenance in the Henderson area. These erosion repairs must be made prior to the construction on Highway 93 in 2024-2026 from Henderson to Highway 169 to raise the highway above the 100-year flood elevation.

Highway 19 east of Henderson will be closed to through-traffic. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93 until the work is complete in late October, weather permitting. Motorists traveling to the Ney Nature Center from Highway 169 may use Highway 19 to access the Center.

