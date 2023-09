MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Looking for some unique woodwork to spice up your home? Greg and Sue are in with Fort Road Studios to share their story and show off some of their handmade items.

Fort Road Studios is located at 218 Judson Fort Rd E, Lake Crystal

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.