Mankato joins Just Deeds Coalition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has joined a program that aims to crack down on discriminatory clauses in housing.

The City, along with Bloomington, Minneapolis, and Rochester, recently joined the program called Just Deeds Coalition, which assists property owners in analyzing and removing certain discriminatory clauses that have been previously written into property deeds.

Some of these clauses would prevent properties from being sold, leased, or inhabited by individuals, based on race, religious or ethnic background. This service is offered at no extra charge.

More information about these services and this new partnership can be found at Just Deeds; Another helpful resource would be at City diversity and inclusion efforts.

Those interested in learning if their property has a discriminatory covenant and how to remove it can do so by contacting City staff at 311 or calling 507-387-8600.

