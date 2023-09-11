Officials to provide SRO update at work session

Your Photos
By Sean Morawczynski
Sep. 11, 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety and city leaders will meet on Monday night to discuss an update to the ongoing School Resource Officer (SRO) situation in Mankato Area Public Schools.

As the school year started last week, School Resource Officers (SRO’s) were available on an “on-call” basis, a departure from previous years as law enforcement looks for clarity on new legislation passed at the state level this past session.

The language in question is a small segment that limits district employees, including SRO’s from placing students into certain holds: such as prone restraint.

Calls for clarification on the law grew in recent days as a fight at Mankato East High School broke out Friday, initiating a lockdown procedure and police intervention.

Public Safety Director Amy Vokal and City Manager Susan Arntz will provide the City Council with an update in a work session following Monday’s regular city council meeting at 6 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

