Rep. Finstad introduces Vet Center bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) - New legislation brought to the floors of the U.S. Congress could bring a new veterans center to Mankato.

U.S. Representative Brad Finstad introduced the bill to congress, last Friday. If passed, the bill would authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to enter into a lease for a Vet Center in Mankato.

According to Finstad’s Office, the center would provide counseling services to eligible veterans, servicemembers, and their families.

In the bill, Finstad is asking for a maximum of $1.4 million for the vet center.

So far, the bill is only in the very early stages of getting through Congress.

According to Finstad’s Office, the bill is being endorsed by multiple Veteran advocate organizations.

