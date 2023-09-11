Stewartville man facing charges for child pornography

Your Photos
Stewartville man facing charges of possessing child porn
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A Stewartville man is facing charges of possessing child pornography after deputies executed a search warrant at his residence.

Brett Maronde, 50, of Stewartville was found having several hundred images of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) under the age of 14.

Deputies executed the search warrant on 23rd St. NW in Stewartville on July 13th after an Internet Crimes Against Children tip.

Maronde is being charged with three counts of Possession of Pornographic Work: Miner Under 14 and will have an initial court date will be soon.

