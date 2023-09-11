Your Photos
Visibility a main theme of 2023 Mankato Pride events

The theme for this year’s Pride was to be visible, be heard, and be proud.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week was full of events to kick off the Pride festivities in Mankato.

The Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade was held at 11:15 a.m., on Riverfront Drive.

The Pride Festival was also on Saturday. The event started at noon and ended at 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park.



Community members got to enjoy vendors, live music, a drag show, food, a kid’s activity tent, and more!

“it’s really exciting getting to meet people, especially all of the young people and really getting to put a name to the face of drag, really getting to show people that this is all fun; this is all love,” said Lola Lemon, a drag queen for Drag Me With A Spoon. “This is queer art and queer expression and just pushing back against the narrative that any that drag is anything but a great and entertaining time.”

Drag Me With A Spoon is an organization that is a part of the Pride festivities. Members were at Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar, on Sun., Sept. 10, to kick off the last day of Pride.

