Visibility a main theme of 2023 Mankato Pride events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week was full of events to kick off the Pride festivities in Mankato.

The Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade was held at 11:15 a.m., on Riverfront Drive.

The Pride Festival was also on Saturday. The event started at noon and ended at 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

The theme for this year’s Pride was to be visible, be heard, and be proud.

Community members got to enjoy vendors, live music, a drag show, food, a kid’s activity tent, and more!

“it’s really exciting getting to meet people, especially all of the young people and really getting to put a name to the face of drag, really getting to show people that this is all fun; this is all love,” said Lola Lemon, a drag queen for Drag Me With A Spoon. “This is queer art and queer expression and just pushing back against the narrative that any that drag is anything but a great and entertaining time.”

Drag Me With A Spoon is an organization that is a part of the Pride festivities. Members were at Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar, on Sun., Sept. 10, to kick off the last day of Pride.

