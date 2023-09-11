Your Photos
Welcoming Ellie Mental Health to the area

Ellie Mental Health is here to bridge the gap and aid communities who need additional mental health services.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mental health can be a struggle for many people, and oftentimes there isn’t enough support in communities. Ellie Mental Health is here to bridge the gap and aid communities who need additional mental health services. Sara Mennen is in to talk about what services they offer.

For more information you can check out their website at https://elliementalhealth.com/

