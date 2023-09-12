Highway 19 from Henderson to Highway 169 to close

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 19 near Henderson will be closing for repairs starting this month.

Sept. 25 will see the start of an erosion repair project that aims to fix the damage left by flooding earlier this spring. The road will be detoured to Highways 169 and 93 until repairs are done. The repair is the first step in a larger multi-year project to improve Highway 93 over the next several years, raising the road above the 100-year flood line, and MNDoT says that Highway 19 needs to be fixed before being used as a detour for the larger project.

”These repairs will be necessary to Highway 19 as it is the detour for the Highway 93 grade raise that will take place from 2024 to 2026,” said Project Engineer Dalton O’Brien.

The larger project has been in the works for many years, and is crucial to prevent the important highway from flooding, which is a frequent problem for the Henderson community.

”Highway 19 and Highway 93 have been big problems for the folks in the local area around the area of Henderson. We’ve had highway 93 closed down for weeks at a time and Highway 19 also. When the floods have come through they’ve done damage through there, we’ve had to come in and do extensive repairs over many years,” said MnDOT’s Scott Morgan.

The Highway 19 detour is expected to finish by late October.

