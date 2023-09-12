Your Photos
Hutchinson wins tennis match against Mankato West

Hutchinson tennis defeats Mankato West 6-1 on Monday.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hutchinson wins the tennis match 6-1 over Mankato West on Monday.

Mankato West plays next Tuesday, September 12th at Rochester Mayo High School against Rochester Mayo at 4:45 p.m.

Hutchinson plays next Thursday, September 14th against Annadale at Hutchinson at 4:00 p.m.

