Hutchinson wins tennis match against Mankato West

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hutchinson wins the tennis match 6-1 over Mankato West on Monday.

Mankato West plays next Tuesday, September 12th at Rochester Mayo High School against Rochester Mayo at 4:45 p.m.

Hutchinson plays next Thursday, September 14th against Annadale at Hutchinson at 4:00 p.m.

