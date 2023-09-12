LIVE: Blood drive underway at MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, MSU Mankato college preparatory program Upward Bound is sponsoring the American Red Cross Blood Drive, collecting vital amounts of blood during a nationwide shortage. KEYC News Now’s Nick Beck joined the noon program, live the Centennial Student Union Ballroom for more.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.