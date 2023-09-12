Mankato City Council meets to discuss SRO plans for MAPS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council addressed what they’d like to see for the role of school resource officers in Mankato Area Public Schools.

Since the beginning of this school year, SROs have not been in mankato public schools. That’s because of a new state law that limits district employees, including SROs, from placing students into certain holds: such as a prone restraint. Governor Walz said he will not call a special session to clarify that language.

While other districts in the state have opted to find a way around the problem by starting new programs, tonight the Mankato City Council members said they do not want to remove SROs.

Next, city leaders say they plan to talk to MAPS school administrators.

