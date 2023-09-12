Mankato man faces felony charges in Hilltop shooting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sept. 6, shots rang out on the Mankato Hilltop area.

Police said one man had been shot and injured.

The next day, the city identified 32-year-old Jamie Lee Angel Bravo Mendez as the suspect in the shooting.

Now, a Blue Earth County criminal complaint gives details to what police know about the incident.

When officers arrived at the home on the morning of Sept. 6, they found a man shot in the leg.

The victim claimed that the shots came through a door, and he didn’t see or hear the shooter.

Two shell casings were found from a .380 caliber firearm, and two gunshot holes were in the door.

Police spoke with three witnesses that were with Bravo Mendez during the shooting, but they allegedly all gave different stories.

The next day, Sept. 7, police arrested Bravo Mendez.

The complaint says he was found in a car with a .380 firearm on the floor, and a small amount of white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Two witnesses claimed that Bravo Mendez was in possession of the gun.

Bravo Mendez is prohibited for life from possessing guns or ammo based on his history for aggravated robbery and threats of violence.

Bravo Mendez faces three felony charges: two charges for illegal possession of ammunition or a firearm, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

He faces an additional gross misdemeanor for marijuana possession.

Bravo Mendez will make his initial court appearance on Sept. 21.

