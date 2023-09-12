Your Photos
MnDOT awards over $700K in Safe Routes to School grants

FILE -- Parents may be able to breathe a little easier when sending their children to school,...
FILE -- Parents may be able to breathe a little easier when sending their children to school, thanks to a grant of over $700,000 from the MnDOT.
By Hal Senal
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Parents may be able to breathe a little easier when sending their children to school, thanks to a grant of over $700,000 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)

Communities throughout Minnesota should benefit from $705,000 in programming grants, which aims to support the Safe Routes to School program, the MnDOT announced today.

The grants were awarded after a competitive process, and will support 19 school districts, cities, counties, and community organizations.

One example of how Safe Routes to School grant funding can impact a community is Rochester Public Schools, which received grant funding this year for a “Fat Tire Bicycle Fleet” of more than 30 different-sized fat tire bicycles and several tricycles.

In addition, the grant will cover trailer costs for storage or hauling, helmets, bike maintenance equipment, and supplies for a bicycle skills course.

Unlike traditional bicycles, fat tire bikes can be used year-round, even in winter.

For this Safe Routes to School grants support, just like the one in Rochester, they are funded with state Safe Routes to School Dollars.

In previous years, about 70% of these funds supported work within Greater Minnesota communities.

Safe Routes to School is an international program to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools.

For more information on Safe Routes to School, visit MnDOT.

