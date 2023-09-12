Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New generation of Americans never forget Sept. 11, 2001

A new generation of Americans is making it their mission to make sure all generations never forget what happened on September 11, 2001.
By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new generation of Americans is making it their mission to make sure all generations never forget what happened on September 11, 2001.”This is my first-year teaching, and we are learning all about 9-11 for the very first time,” said Cody Froman.

In his classroom, more than two decades later social studies teacher Cody Froman wants to help his students learn and honor the legacy of 9/11.

As part of the new generation of teachers, he cannot rely on his memories.

“I’m from the first crop of teachers who don’t remember hardly anything from 9/11. I was only a really, really young baby was about five months old. So, I don’t remember any phone calls or watching the TV or running around being all chaotic. So, for me I’m learning sometimes just as much as the students are, but it’s a new experience, but it’s Important that we get that understanding in the classroom,” said Froman.

Froman says even though he cannot remember, it is the younger generation’s mission to continue learning and spreading the word.

“I want students to take away that this is huge. And that will always impact us for the rest of our lives.”

In Lake Crystal, a young Nicollet Firefighter is also doing his part to give back.

“I was five years old, but I remember it and honestly, that was a huge reason for me joining the military when I did join and it was, you know, 13 years later,” said Pete Finken.

He climbed 110 flights of stairs.

“These firefighters climbed every stair, every flight, trying to find people on every floor, and they wouldn’t come out until they found everybody and ultimately when the towers fell, 343 firefighters lost their,” said Finken.

A way to raise money for the national Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

“I tried my hardest every September to remind people that we promised never to forget those that we lost and those that are still suffering, and not just the firefighters too, but the soldiers that we’ve lost because of these events, the families that have had to deal with that, the families that lost loved ones and it’s just overall all-encompassing. So, any little bit of awareness or remembrance that I can draw,” said Finken.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

Congressman Brad Finstad has introduced legislation that would give Mankato funding to build a...
Rep. Finstad proposes new veteran counseling center
While other districts in the state have opted to find a way around the problem by starting new...
Mankato City Council meets to discuss SRO plans for MAPS
Representative Finstad listened to the concerns of many, ranging from the PRECISE Act, to Food...
Rep. Finstad visits AGCO Corporation to discuss upcoming farm bill
Representative Finstad listened to the concerns of many, ranging from the PRECISE Act, to Food...
Rep. Finstad visits AGCO Corporation to discuss upcoming farm bill