New generation of Americans never forget Sept. 11, 2001

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new generation of Americans is making it their mission to make sure all generations never forget what happened on September 11, 2001.”This is my first-year teaching, and we are learning all about 9-11 for the very first time,” said Cody Froman.

In his classroom, more than two decades later social studies teacher Cody Froman wants to help his students learn and honor the legacy of 9/11.

As part of the new generation of teachers, he cannot rely on his memories.

“I’m from the first crop of teachers who don’t remember hardly anything from 9/11. I was only a really, really young baby was about five months old. So, I don’t remember any phone calls or watching the TV or running around being all chaotic. So, for me I’m learning sometimes just as much as the students are, but it’s a new experience, but it’s Important that we get that understanding in the classroom,” said Froman.

Froman says even though he cannot remember, it is the younger generation’s mission to continue learning and spreading the word.

“I want students to take away that this is huge. And that will always impact us for the rest of our lives.”

In Lake Crystal, a young Nicollet Firefighter is also doing his part to give back.

“I was five years old, but I remember it and honestly, that was a huge reason for me joining the military when I did join and it was, you know, 13 years later,” said Pete Finken.

He climbed 110 flights of stairs.

“These firefighters climbed every stair, every flight, trying to find people on every floor, and they wouldn’t come out until they found everybody and ultimately when the towers fell, 343 firefighters lost their,” said Finken.

A way to raise money for the national Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

“I tried my hardest every September to remind people that we promised never to forget those that we lost and those that are still suffering, and not just the firefighters too, but the soldiers that we’ve lost because of these events, the families that have had to deal with that, the families that lost loved ones and it’s just overall all-encompassing. So, any little bit of awareness or remembrance that I can draw,” said Finken.

