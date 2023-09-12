Your Photos
Pleasant; limited rain chances this week

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Our overall weather pattern is relatively low-key this week. Unfortunately, the biggest weather story is the fact that we are not going to get much rain over the next 7 to 10 days. Pleasant fall weather will continue with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s through the rest of this week, the weekend, and beyond. The one exception will be Thursday, which will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will actually be one of the coldest nights we’ve had since early May. Temps will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak Wednesday. There could also be a little patchy fog late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

An area of high pressure will keep things rather pleasant through Thursday. In fact, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Parts of Northern Iowa could climb into the low 80s. A cold front will move across our region late Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, followed by cooler high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This weekend will be a great time to be outdoors. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

