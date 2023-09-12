Portion of Minnesota River Trail closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Part of the Minnesota River Trail (between Riverfront Park and Third Avenue) is temporarily closed for Riverbank Stabilization project utility work. The trail is expected to reopen in approximately four to six weeks (weather permitting).

View map of trail closure.

