Portion of Minnesota River Trail closed

Part of the Minnesota River Trail (between Riverfront Park and Third Avenue) is temporarily closed for Riverbank Stabilization project utility work.
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Part of the Minnesota River Trail (between Riverfront Park and Third Avenue) is temporarily closed for Riverbank Stabilization project utility work. The trail is expected to reopen in approximately four to six weeks (weather permitting).

View map of trail closure.

