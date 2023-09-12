Protecting Minnesota’s official butterfly

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - They are seen in backyards, parks and in rural areas. Their large size, wide range, and bright orange and black wings make it one of Minnesota’s most well-known insects. We are talking about the monarch butterfly. It was adopted as the state’s official butterfly in 2000. According to the DNR, as many as 50 million monarchs migrate south each fall. Unfortunately, the population of Minnesota’s official butterfly has dwindled over the years. Ney Nature Center is in to share what they’re doing to help protect monarchs in our region.

Ney Nature Center is located at 28238 Nature Center Ln, Henderson.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.