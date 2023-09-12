Rep. Finstad proposes new veteran counseling center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Brad Finstad has introduced legislation that would give Mankato funding to build a Veterans’ Center.

The Center would operate through the Department of Veteran Affairs, and would offer counseling to veterans, current service members and their families.

Finstad says that this is just one effort to lessen the burden to help veterans transition out of military service and back into local communities.

“We need to make sure that we’re meeting people where they’re at, and so this is an opportunity for us to do that. Blue Earth County is already overwhelmed with appointments with folks who want counseling and want help, you know, transitioning out of the military, it makes perfectly good sense that we do that regionally in Mankato, we can serve southern Minnesota,” said Rep. Finstad.

The center would serve as a regional hub for the services, and would be the fourth Vet Center in the state of Minnesota, alongside Duluth, Anoka and the Twin Cities.

Back in Mankato, local veterans say that additional resources are needed within the community, especially one-on-one services that work with veterans personally.

“Easier access to counseling services are always a good thing. Because what do you do when you’re having a bad day at that Fortune 500 company? Who are you going to talk to without them looking at you like you’re crazy? So I think that a program like that would be really good if you could implement it,” said James Jindra.

The project is still early in the planning process, and it would be some time before the project is implemented in the city, should the legislation pass.

