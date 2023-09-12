Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rep. Finstad proposes new veteran counseling center

Congressman Brad Finstad has introduced legislation that would give Mankato funding to build a Veterans’ Center.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Brad Finstad has introduced legislation that would give Mankato funding to build a Veterans’ Center.

The Center would operate through the Department of Veteran Affairs, and would offer counseling to veterans, current service members and their families.

Finstad says that this is just one effort to lessen the burden to help veterans transition out of military service and back into local communities.

“We need to make sure that we’re meeting people where they’re at, and so this is an opportunity for us to do that. Blue Earth County is already overwhelmed with appointments with folks who want counseling and want help, you know, transitioning out of the military, it makes perfectly good sense that we do that regionally in Mankato, we can serve southern Minnesota,” said Rep. Finstad.

The center would serve as a regional hub for the services, and would be the fourth Vet Center in the state of Minnesota, alongside Duluth, Anoka and the Twin Cities.

Back in Mankato, local veterans say that additional resources are needed within the community, especially one-on-one services that work with veterans personally.

“Easier access to counseling services are always a good thing. Because what do you do when you’re having a bad day at that Fortune 500 company? Who are you going to talk to without them looking at you like you’re crazy? So I think that a program like that would be really good if you could implement it,” said James Jindra.

The project is still early in the planning process, and it would be some time before the project is implemented in the city, should the legislation pass.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

A new generation of Americans is making it their mission to make sure all generations never...
New generation of Americans never forget Sept. 11, 2001
While other districts in the state have opted to find a way around the problem by starting new...
Mankato City Council meets to discuss SRO plans for MAPS
Representative Finstad listened to the concerns of many, ranging from the PRECISE Act, to Food...
Rep. Finstad visits AGCO Corporation to discuss upcoming farm bill
Representative Finstad listened to the concerns of many, ranging from the PRECISE Act, to Food...
Rep. Finstad visits AGCO Corporation to discuss upcoming farm bill