Rep. Finstad visits AGCO Corporation to discuss upcoming farm bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I’ve been thinking differently thinking about the future, not just reacting to things that have happened in the past,” said Rep. Brad Finstad.

Representative Finstad listened to the concerns of many, ranging from the PRECISE Act, to Food Security’s connection with National Security. Plus Interstate Commerce all hopefully included in the upcoming Farm Bill.

Where is the eats act sitting today?

We have to decide as a country, if we’re gonna let one state dictate our practices for the entire country and it’s not going to stop at the gestations. It’s not going to stop. And the egg layer rooms, it’s. It could be anything.

Sometimes he said the Government should be more involved in situations, but needed to think differently... with what he calls common sense.

“That the USDA should have had some sort of connection to it and say no. No, no, wait a minute. We can do something here to relieve that supply demand issue in the industry, but also the supply demand issue in the food shelf. So it’s been thinking differently,” said Rep. Finstad.

He also stressed bringing industry back home.

“Why are we so content making Venezuela rich. And when we can make Jackson rich, make Mankato rich, or Rochester rich. Why are we so content saying that because we’re ignorant to a certain extent, right? We we don’t want mining, we don’t want to do some of this stuff right here in our backyard. Let Venezuela or China or whoever do it. And not see how they’re doing it?” said Rep. Finstad.

He said enhancing and protecting the Farm Insurance Title was the most important thing he’s heard throughout the district.

