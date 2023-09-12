Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rep. Finstad visits AGCO Corporation to discuss upcoming farm bill

Representative Finstad listened to the concerns of many, ranging from the PRECISE Act, to Food Security’s connection with National Security. Plus Interstate Com
By Nick Beck
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I’ve been thinking differently thinking about the future, not just reacting to things that have happened in the past,” said Rep. Brad Finstad.

Representative Finstad listened to the concerns of many, ranging from the PRECISE Act, to Food Security’s connection with National Security. Plus Interstate Commerce all hopefully included in the upcoming Farm Bill.

Where is the eats act sitting today?

We have to decide as a country, if we’re gonna let one state dictate our practices for the entire country and it’s not going to stop at the gestations. It’s not going to stop. And the egg layer rooms, it’s. It could be anything.

Sometimes he said the Government should be more involved in situations, but needed to think differently... with what he calls common sense.

“That the USDA should have had some sort of connection to it and say no. No, no, wait a minute. We can do something here to relieve that supply demand issue in the industry, but also the supply demand issue in the food shelf. So it’s been thinking differently,” said Rep. Finstad.

He also stressed bringing industry back home.

“Why are we so content making Venezuela rich. And when we can make Jackson rich, make Mankato rich, or Rochester rich. Why are we so content saying that because we’re ignorant to a certain extent, right? We we don’t want mining, we don’t want to do some of this stuff right here in our backyard. Let Venezuela or China or whoever do it. And not see how they’re doing it?” said Rep. Finstad.

He said enhancing and protecting the Farm Insurance Title was the most important thing he’s heard throughout the district.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

A new generation of Americans is making it their mission to make sure all generations never...
New generation of Americans never forget Sept. 11, 2001
Congressman Brad Finstad has introduced legislation that would give Mankato funding to build a...
Rep. Finstad proposes new veteran counseling center
While other districts in the state have opted to find a way around the problem by starting new...
Mankato City Council meets to discuss SRO plans for MAPS
Representative Finstad listened to the concerns of many, ranging from the PRECISE Act, to Food...
Rep. Finstad visits AGCO Corporation to discuss upcoming farm bill