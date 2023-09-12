Temps to warm up ahead of late week rain chance

Temperatures will slowly rise through the rest of this week before late week rain chances move in to cool us back down for the upcoming weekend.

Today will be another mild day starting off with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers around portions of the area. Clouds and isolated rain chances will fizzle out through the morning hours leaving behind mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day as temperatures rise into the upper-60s with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Tonight will remain mostly clear with crisp temperatures as they fall into the low to mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs hovering in the upper-60s. Some areas may hover in the low-70s through the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be light ranging between 5 and 10 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cool as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be much warmer with mostly sunny skies sticking around. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. Thursday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms possible moving in after midnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy through the majority of the day. Showers with a few thunderstorms may also continue through the first half of the day before gradually fizzling out through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop following the rain chances with highs hovering in the low to mid-70s through the afternoon with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Friday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will remain on the cooler side despite mostly sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph along with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night and Sunday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-40s and low-50s by the following morning.

Next week will have another minor warm up with mostly sunny skies expected through a majority of the week. Temperatures will start off in the low-70s on Sunday before rising into the mid to upper-70s Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to hold onto the mid-70s through Wednesday before they drop back into the low-70s by Thursday following a chance for some showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures Monday through Thursday of next week will hover in the mid to upper-50s across the area.

