Traffic changes along Highway 14 project route

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the four-lane expansion of Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm nears completion, several traffic changes are happening along the project route this week.

The intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 21 near Courtland will close beginning tomorrow.

As that closes, local access to the City of Courtland along County Road 12 and 24 will open tomorrow as well.

Thursday, the County Road 37 interchange into New Ulm will open to local traffic and access to and from 446th and 448th streets will close north of the interchange.

MnDOT says that they are nearing the final touches before opening the road up to the public.

”It’s an important stage and obviously it’s going to happen at the final stage but it allows us to progress with additional work as well providing some relief to soke of the local folks here to be able to get in and out of the interchanges and not have to use all the detours,” said Todd Kjolstad.

MnDOT expects Highway 14 to open to drivers in mid-October, with work continuing into the new year.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.