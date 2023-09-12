Traffic changes along Highway 14 project route

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the four-lane expansion of Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm nears completion, several traffic changes are happening along the project route this week.

The intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 21 near Courtland will close beginning Wed., Sept. 13.

As that closes, local access to the City of Courtland along County Road 12 and 24 will also open the same day

On Thursday, the County Road 37 interchange into New Ulm will open to local traffic and access to and from 446th and 448th streets will close north of the interchange.

MnDOT expects Highway 14 to open to drivers in mid-October, weather permitting.

