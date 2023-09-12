Upward Bound hosts Blood Drive on MSU campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -“The need is constant. We are currently the blood supply that we have is less than hospitals are needing so we really need the donors to come in,” said Hannah Hall.

As the country deals with another active Hurricane Season, The American Red Cross is again putting out the call for crucial blood donations.

On the MSU Mankato campus, Upward Bound has hosted Blood Drives since the late nineties.

“It’s a quality organization, red cross has been so easy to work with, and they’ve always given us what we need to try to make the drive successful,” said George Corey.

Corey says he has too many people volunteering for when he has spots... because they like seeing people feeling good doing something for others.

“And for many it’s made them more willing to donate themselves. Usually they’re, when they first volunteer, they’re too young to donate, and they’ve been afraid of it, but then they see how easy it is,” said Corey.

They’re expecting to see around fifty donors, many of them new faces-- M-S-U students in particular. But, This isn’t the only blood drive going on.

“We and Mankato run between like 5 to 6 blood drives a day. We can go up to 8 blood drives, but we have more people going on right now. I think it’s like four or five of the ones going on,” said Hall.

Still, signing up is easy.

“You can either show up to a blood drive if you have one listed somewhere. That you see. We tend to take walk in. Bring you in. Otherwise go online and make an appointment. We also have a blood donor app.

If you have Red Cross Blood Donor App and Amazon Alexa, she can help you schedule a donation as well.

