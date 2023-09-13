Your Photos
Bring in fall with Montgomery Orchard

The owner of Montgomery Orchard is in to talk about all things they have to offer this year.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall is coming in hot, which means it’s time for corn mazes, hard cider and, of course, apple picking! The owner of Montgomery Orchard is in to talk about all things they have to offer this year.

Montgomery Orchard is located at 15953 MN-99 in Montgomery,

