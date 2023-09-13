Bring in fall with Montgomery Orchard

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall is coming in hot, which means it’s time for corn mazes, hard cider and, of course, apple picking! The owner of Montgomery Orchard is in to talk about all things they have to offer this year.

Montgomery Orchard is located at 15953 MN-99 in Montgomery,

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.