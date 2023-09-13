Detour for Highway 15 pavement repairs south of Winthrop begins Sept. 18

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A detour can be expected for motorists traveling on Highway 15, south of Winthrop starting Monday, Sept. 18. The detour will be in place for around one week so crews are able to complete pavement repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Highway 15 will be closed at the junction of Highway 19 to Sibley County Road 33 (551stAvenue). Traffic will be detoured to Sibley County Road 33 (551stAvenue), South Sibley Street, North Redwood Street, and Highway 19 until the work is complete.

