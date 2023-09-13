Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Detour for Highway 15 pavement repairs south of Winthrop begins Sept. 18

The detour will be in place for around one week so crews are able to complete pavement repairs,...
The detour will be in place for around one week so crews are able to complete pavement repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.(Live 5)
By Ali Reed
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A detour can be expected for motorists traveling on Highway 15, south of Winthrop starting Monday, Sept. 18. The detour will be in place for around one week so crews are able to complete pavement repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Highway 15 will be closed at the junction of Highway 19 to Sibley County Road 33 (551stAvenue). Traffic will be detoured to Sibley County Road 33 (551stAvenue), South Sibley Street, North Redwood Street, and Highway 19 until the work is complete.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

The Mankato Symphony will present its first full symphony concert of the season “New Paths”...
Mankato Symphony Orchestra presents ‘New Paths’ Sept. 30
Republican lawmakers in Minnesota joined the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in a press...
MN law enforcement and school leaders to keep pushing for SRO special session
21-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo pleaded guilty to the murder charge stemming from the...
Montevideo woman pleads guilty to third degree murder
21-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo pleaded guilty to the murder charge stemming from the...
Montevideo woman pleads guilty to third degree murder