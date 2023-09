MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2-1 Mankato East Cougars host the 3-1 Belle Plaine Tigers for an evening volleyball match.

The Tigers shut out the Cougars after winning in only three sets.

Final score: 3-0.

