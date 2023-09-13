Le Center man suffers fatal injuries after deadly Motocross crash

WABASHA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man suffered fatal injuries after a deadly Motocross crash in Wabasha County over the last weekend.

On Saturday, the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call and responded to a deadly crash at Meadow Valley MX.

The victim, 23-year-old Austin Kristiansen of Le Center, crashed his dirt bike and suffered fatal injuries.

Lake City Fire, Lake City Ambulance and first responders, and Mayo One assisted at the scene.

