Le Center man suffers fatal injuries after deadly Motocross crash

A 23-year-old man, Austin Kristiansen, suffered fatal injuries after a deadly Motocross crash...
A 23-year-old man, Austin Kristiansen, suffered fatal injuries after a deadly Motocross crash in Wabasha County, last Saturday.(Pixabay)
By Hal Senal
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man suffered fatal injuries after a deadly Motocross crash in Wabasha County over the last weekend.

On Saturday, the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call and responded to a deadly crash at Meadow Valley MX.

The victim, 23-year-old Austin Kristiansen of Le Center, crashed his dirt bike and suffered fatal injuries.

Lake City Fire, Lake City Ambulance and first responders, and Mayo One assisted at the scene.

