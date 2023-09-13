Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man bitten in face by shark while surfing in Florida

Officials say the man, who was surfing in Florida, was bitten after he came off his board in a wave. (WESH via CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A man surfing in Florida was bitten on the face by a shark after riding a wave and coming off his board.

Officials say a 38-year-old surfer from South Carolina came off his board in a wave just before 8 a.m. Tuesday near a jetty in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He ended up face-to-face with a shark that bit him on the top right side of his cheek between his ear and eye.

The man was taken to the hospital but was released just a few hours after arriving there. His condition is not known.

Many surfers remained around the jetty, even after the incident, and a few sharks could be seen in the water, as well.

Longtime surfer Ron Robinson arrived shortly after the victim was bitten.

“Nine out of 10 times, it’s because they’ll fall in the shallow water and spook the shark, and it’s a reaction bite. It’s not like the shark just comes after them,” Robinson said.

Experts have long said a shark bite is usually a case of mistaken identity, and the locals agree. Injuries typically occur to hands or feet as sharks chomp down on what they think is a fish.

“They’re just critters looking for food, you know? Like me and you. And when you go in the water, you enter the food chain,” surfer Daniel Hanson said.

Tuesday’s incident is the seventh shark bite in Volusia County so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

FILE - Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., reads her favorite children's book, "King Bidgood's in...
With thousands of child care programs at risk of closing, Democrats press for more money
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia’s ‘just fight’ after viewing launch pads with Putin
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Last trial in Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot heads to closing arguments
The hiker was caught in bad weather in a remote national park and needed help. (CNN, NATIONAL...
Take a look: Bear cam fans help save stranded hiker