Mankato Symphony Orchestra presents ‘New Paths’ Sept. 30

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony will present its first full symphony concert of the season “New Paths” Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Saint Peter High School Auditorium. The MSO Music Director, Ernesto Estigarribia, will lead the orchestra in a program of Jesse Montgomery, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Johannes Brahms.

The concert also serves as a debut of Minnesota pianist Jacob Taggart, a sixteen-year-old who will perform Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto. Taggart was chosen to perform as a result of winning first-place in the 2023 Mankato Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Concerto Competition.

The Mankato Symphony competition chair Megan Wehrwein states, “Jacob Taggart is a fantastic pianist, and is a prime example of the up-and-coming talent amongst Minnesota’s youth. We were thrilled at the caliber of competitors in last year’s contest and are in the process of encouraging budding young artists to sign up for our next competition, to be held on February 24. Our hope is that the annual MSO Young Artist Competition inspires and motivates young musicians toward high achievement.”

In addition to the Tchaikovsky Concerto, the program provides powerful works by diverse composers. Music Director Estigarribia states, “We’ll open with Overture by acclaimed living composer Jessie Montgomery, a piece with rich orchestral textures combining jazz harmonies and Baroque rhythms. The final piece on the program is Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, a piece with incredible depth, heavenly beauty, and exhilarating energy.”

Inspiring the community with music is foremost in Estigarribia’s mind as he plans a season of music. “This season’s offerings are designed for everyone yearning for joy and positivity in life.” he states, “Escape reality for an evening and come be inspired by the electrifying energy of the MSO.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.