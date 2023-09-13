Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MAPS launches Hope Squad to address suicide

The Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program that came about through Greater Mankato Area United Way’s own suicide prevention initiative.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an effort to prevent youth suicides in the community, several Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) are launching a new program.

This fall, MAPS middle and high schools will implement the Hope Squad program.

The Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program that came about through work done by Greater Mankato Area United Way’s own suicide prevention initiative.

The program is featured in suicide attempt survivor Emma Benoit’s documentary My Ascension, which United Way showed through school and community events.

Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial implemented the program last spring after students there watched Benoit’s documentary and advocated for the program to be brought to their school.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
62-year-old Russell Henry Kewatt of Mankato and 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow, also of...
UPDATE: Deceased motorcycle crash victims identified

Latest News

A 23-year-old man, Austin Kristiansen, suffered fatal injuries after a deadly Motocross crash...
Le Center man suffers fatal injuries after deadly Motocross crash
Pleasant conditions will be prominent through this week, upcoming weekend despite a minor rain...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-13-2023
The Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program that came about through Greater...
MAPS launches Hope Squad to address suicide
Flash flooding caused erosion at a downtown Duluth construction site. Crews are spending...
Construction crews “surprised” by flash flood debris spillage