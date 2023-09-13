MAPS launches Hope Squad to address suicide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an effort to prevent youth suicides in the community, several Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) are launching a new program.

This fall, MAPS middle and high schools will implement the Hope Squad program.

The Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program that came about through work done by Greater Mankato Area United Way’s own suicide prevention initiative.

The program is featured in suicide attempt survivor Emma Benoit’s documentary My Ascension, which United Way showed through school and community events.

Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial implemented the program last spring after students there watched Benoit’s documentary and advocated for the program to be brought to their school.

