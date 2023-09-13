MN law enforcement and school leaders to keep pushing for SRO special session

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican lawmakers in Minnesota joined the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference this morning, reissuing calls for a special session to reframe the language in the law.

Gov. Tim Walz said last week that he will not call a special session on this issue.

Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association Executive Director Jeff Potts (and former Bloomington Chief of Police) said, “In the best interest of school safety, it’s important and urgent to address the new law pertaining to School Resource Officers. There are safety, security, and legal issues that need to be resolved. Let’s continue working together on bipartisan, common-sense solutions for increased school safety for all.”

Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise, on behalf of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, said, “The safety of our students, staff and peace officers needs to be the priority – not politics. We will not give up trying to fix this law.”

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said, “We need to get school resource officers back in schools to help increase school safety. There are enough votes at the Minnesota Legislature to repeal the law. Governor: let’s get it done.”

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association General Counsel Imran Ali said, “The new law has created two different standards: one for a school district contracted peace officers and one for those who are not. SROs will now be forced to react to situations in ways that are contrary to their training and department policy, leading to unsafe situations for students, staff, and the SROs themselves. SROs also face increased risk of civil and criminal liability because of the uncertainty in the law.”

Anoka-Hennepin School District Director Matt Audette said, “SROs play a very important and positive role at our schools. I believe the vast majority of school leaders, parents, teachers, and students, want SROs back to assist with school safety and security – as they’ve done faithfully in our district the past 47 years.”

